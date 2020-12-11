Hood: Outlaws & Legends Release Date Revealed in New Gameplay Trailer

✖

During tonight's presentation of The Game Awards, Hood: Outlaws & Legends received an all-new trailer, as well as a release date: the game is now set to drop on May 10th, with a beta releasing three days earlier. From the trailer, the game looks like it will offer a much more violent take on the Robin Hood story, as players band together to take on multiplayer heists, assassination attempts, and more! Developed by Focus Home Interactive, the game looks incredibly promising. Fans of PvPvE games are definitely going to want to keep an eye on this one over the next few months!

The trailer for the game can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Practice your sneaky-stabby everyone, because @Hood_OL releases on May 10th, 2021 on PS5, PS4, XSX, X1, and PC! 🩸 Pre-order now and get 3 days early access, starting May 7th: https://t.co/RmFNsVtOYa pic.twitter.com/AldAnGM78I — Focus Home Interactive (@FocusHome) December 11, 2020

In Hood: Outlaws & Legends, players will be able to select between four different character classes in total: Ranger, Hunter, Brawler, and Mystic. Each one of these character classes offers different abilities from the rest, and players will be able to unlock new perks through experience points that are earned through various in-game accomplishments, including the game's heists. Players will also be able to customize their character's appearance with costume and weapon skins, in order to make them truly stand out from those of other players.

It will be interesting to see how players react to the game when Hood: Outlaws & Legends releases next year. The game certainly looks like a much different take on the Robin Hood source material than most people are used to seeing, and it should provide for an interesting backdrop for the genre. It remains to be seen whether or not Focus Home Interactive's latest can live-up to the promise from the trailer, but it certainly looks like an exciting new game.

To get access to the beta, players simply have to pre-order any edition of the game from any of the digital platforms.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC next year.

Are you excited for Hood: Outlaws: Outlaws & Legends? What do you think of the game thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!