Horizon Forbidden West Detail Blows PlayStation Fans Away

This week, PlayStation and Guerilla Games revealed our first look at the gameplay of Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, coming to PS4 and PS5. And no surprise it looks really good, just like its predecessor did and was. Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the best-looking games on PS4, and it looks like Horizon Forbidden West is only going to take this to the next level, at least on PS5. We still don't know what the game looks like on PS4.

That said, not only are the game's PS5 visuals blowing players away, but the attention to detail is as well. Taking to Reddit, one player shared an enhanced look at Aloy's face, revealing highly-detailed peach fuzz on the side of her face. This may not seem that groundbreaking, but this level of detail is extraordinarily rare. And as others have pointed out in the comments section, the textures and the complexion of characters in the game are very impressive.

Below, you can check out the Reddit post for yourself:

At least on PS5, the game looks markedly better than its predecessor on PS4, which in turn means some characters look a bit different. For example, while the sequel is set only six months after the first game, Aloy looks -- at least -- several years older, and that's simply due to the bump in textures. Some players aren't in love with the slightly different look, but others have pointed out she now more resembles how she looked as a child, which is true.

Horizon Forbidden West is currently scheduled to release sometime this year via the PS4 and PS5. When exactly, hasn't been divulged, which has some fans worried it's going to be delayed to 2022.

"Horizon Forbidden West continues six months after the events of Horizon Zero Dawn," reads an official pitch of the game. "Aloy, a machine hunter, has travelled west to investigate a mysterious and deadly blight. In these uncharted lands, she will meet strange new tribes and encounter ever more deadly machines. Together with old friends and new companions, she must brave this dangerous frontier to find the answers she needs to save life on Earth."

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How does Horizon Forbidden West look?