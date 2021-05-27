Horzion Forbidden West Release Date Update Worries PlayStation Fans

✖

Although PlayStation and Guerrilla Games previously committed to releasing Horizon Forbidden West in 2021, many fans are now worried that the highly-anticipated sequel will not be arriving in this window. After showing off the first gameplay footage from the new Horizon installment just a short bit ago, Guerrilla didn't re-commit to still releasing the title within the calendar year. As such, a number of fans now believe that the game will be delayed.

In a message shared on social media after highlighting Horizon Forbidden West in a new State of Play presentation, Guerrilla Games informed players that the reason it didn't announce a release date today is because, well, the game still just doesn't have one. "Thanks for watching our Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal!" Guerrilla shared on Twitter. "We don't have an exact release date just yet, but development is on track and we will have an update for you very soon - thank you as always for your ongoing support!"

The fact that Guerrilla is no longer publicly saying that Forbidden West is still slated to release in 2021 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 is definitely a red flag. However, if the title has already been pushed back internally, it wouldn't be much of a shock. Not only did we hear rumors earlier this year that indicated Horizon Forbidden West wouldn't be launching this year, but the ongoing pandemic continues to lead to development struggles for many studios around the globe. Delays are now more common than they perhaps ever have been, and as such, to see Forbidden West slip a bit shouldn't be a surprise.

Still, until further notice, we should likely plan accordingly that Horizon Forbidden West is still on track this year for PS4 and PS5. If PlayStation or Guerrilla Games ever announces a delay in a formal capacity, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.