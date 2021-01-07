Hot Toys Reveals Best Look Yet at New Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Figure

✖

Collectibles brand Hot Toys has released a new video that offers the best look yet at its upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales figure that is estimated to release in early 2022. The high-end collectible was first revealed late last year and features Miles in all his video game glory with a bunch of accessories, including 10 pairs of hands and four pairs of eyepieces as well as other accessories like Spider-Cat.

The new video, which you can check out below, shows off the Miles Morales figure in a number of different poses and with various different accessories involved. The figure clocks in at $270, so it is far from a cheap purchase, but it also looks to be a rather lovely collectible all told.

This is the aspiring hero, Miles Morales! Get an up-close look at #MilesMoralesPS5 as #HotToys 1/6th scale collectible figure with amazing accessories inspired by the latest adventure in Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. Special thanks @collectsideshow pic.twitter.com/J51e4iEKLa — Hot Toys (@hottoysofficial) January 7, 2021

As noted above, Hot Toys' new Miles Morales figure costs $270 and is estimated to arrive between January 2022 and March 2022. As for the video game itself, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is currently available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is available for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 itself is also now available globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

Have you already had a chance to play Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Are you interested in picking up the Hot Toys figure? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!