Hot Toys Reveals Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Cat Figures

Hot Toys is celebrating the release of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 5 and PS4 with the announcement of an all-new 1/6th scale figure based on the game's take on Miles. Part of Hot Toys' Video Game Masterpiece line, the figure features an incredibly detailed take on Miles in his traditional costume. Miles also has 30 points of articulation, allowing buyers to display him in a number of poses straight from the game. In true Hot Toys fashion, the package also includes a number of extras, with the most exciting inclusion being Spider-Cat, Miles' lovable feline partner!

Images of the figure can be found below.

(Photo: Hot Toys)

While the Miles figure and Spider-Cat would probably be enough to sway a lot of potential buyers, there are quite a few other accessories included in the package, all of which reflect elements from the game. These include:

Backpack for Spider-Cat storage

Winter clothing: scarf, leg-warmers, winter hat, and earmuffs.

Four pairs of eye pieces

10 interchangeable pairs of hands

Venom Blast effects (can be worn on hands and upper-body)

One pair of sneakers

Spider-web accessories

Dynamic figure stand with the game's logo

All in all, this figure looks like a must-have item for fans of the PlayStation game! Hot Toys figures are known for their incredible quality and attention to detail, and it seems that this piece will be no exception! As the PS5's biggest launch title, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is positioned to be one of the biggest games of the 2020 holiday season. As a result, it stands to reason that a lot of fans are going to want to add this version of Miles (and Spider-Cat!) to their collection.

(Photo: Hot Toys)

The Hot Toys Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales figure will retail for $270, and is set to release sometime between January and March 2022. That wait might seem a bit long, but it certainly seems like the latest figure in the Video Game Masterpiece line will prove worth the wait! Pre-orders are currently available from Sideshow right here. Buyers can choose to pay in one lump sum, or go through the site's layaway program.

What do you think of the Hot Toys Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales figure? Do you plan on adding this piece to your video game collection? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!