House of the Dragon Game Announced

Funko Games, an imprint of Goliath Games, has announced a new House of the Dragon-themed game. House of the Dragon: Dark Dealings is a new card game that mixes bluffing, negotiation, and hidden agendas. The game plays out over a number of rounds, with each player vying for control of three areas of influence – Politics, Military, and Economy. Each player has cards valued between 1 to 3 in each of these influence, along with character cards with effects and deceit cards that indicate one suit but actually belong to another. In the game, each player puts one of their cards inside a vault, which has a small open to show what suit they (allegedly) played. Once each player puts a card in the vault, the vault is opened and each suit is revealed and tallied. Each player that contributed to the highest suit draws a scoring card, but if all players used the same suit, only the first player of the round scores a card.

Players can choose whether to “reveal” what card they placed in the Vault by placing it at the front of the Vault, thus showing all future players what they put inside. However, thanks to deceit cards, this could be a bluff, or a feint to help push players into a specific direction.

This marks one of the first House of the Dragon tabletop games to be released, which is something of a surprise given the overall Game of Thrones franchise’s popularity. Plenty of tabletop games have been made based on both the Game of Thrones book series and the television shows, House of the Dragon has not yet seen the same level of attention.

House of the Dragon: Dark Dealings will cost $24.99. The game is currently available for purchase on GameStop’s website.