How to Get the Fortnite Galaxy Skin on iPhone

When news first hit that Fortnite was finally making its way to Android devices, fans were stoked. After all, the title was already available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. The full circle of accessibility is here but what was arguably even more exciting was that shiny galactic skin. The only problem was not that it was a Samsung exclusive — though it looks like there’s a work-around for getting it on iPhone devices, at least according to the internet.

Unfortunately, the photo has since been removed by the Reddit admin team, though the comment section still paints a picture on how it was done. According to the original poster, he went to Verizon and got the skin from a demo phone in the store. He logged in, acquired the skin, then logged back out. He then added that it took about 13 hours for the skin to then show up on his account, even on the iPhone device.

Videos by ComicBook.com

from discussion What did you all do?.

Another user stated it took him 27 hours to receive the skin, so it looks like the time spectrum is a little wider than many would like, but several are confirming that this works. Unfortunately, it means cell phone stores are getting a lot busier, but with no financial turn around. Because of the increased traffic, store are now encouraged to post up signs as seen below:

The Fortnite Reddit boards were filled with disappointed Samsung owners that didn’t want to have to purchase a new system just for a cheap skin. Understandable, but if that exclusivity should be lifted? Great news for those that like to show off their unique style.

As for the game itself, Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and some Android devices. The Battle Royale title will be making its way to even more Android units in time, though it is the most recent addition so the team is hard at work of making it the most optimized version it could be