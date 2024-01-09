Hyperkin Reveals New Sega Genesis Handheld

Retro gaming machines that play original cartridges are all the rage these days, and Hyperkin has revealed a new offering that should hold a lot of appeal for Sega fans. The Mega 95 is an upcoming portable system that will play cartridges originally released for the Sega Genesis/Mega Drive. According to reporting from The Verge, the system will have a five-inch screen, a 10-hour battery life, two display modes, and it will come packaged with a dock for TV play. The system is similar in concept to the original Genesis Nomad, but with a design that's much closer to the original Sega Genesis controllers.

(Photo: Hyperkin (Via The Verge))

Mega 95 Cost

No price point for the system has been revealed just yet, but as The Verge notes, Hyperkin has a similar option based on the Super Nintendo, which is currently priced at $119.99. The SupaBoy Portable Pocket Console is slightly different, however, as it is not offered with a separate dock; instead, the SNES version has ports for extra controllers right on the system itself. It's possible that the separate dock could drive up the price a little bit, but the result is a sleeker looking handheld. Both the SNES and Sega Genesis handhelds are compatible with the original controllers for those systems.

Why Should You Buy a Retro Gaming Console?

It will be interesting to see what kind of reception there is to the Mega 95. For those that grew up on the Sega Genesis and held on to their old cartridges, the system should hold a lot of appeal. However, with retro game values soaring over the last few years, it makes less sense for those looking to discover the Sega Genesis library for the first time. In fact, many of the system's games have been ported to modern consoles over the last few years. Nintendo Switch Online has its own dedicated Sega Genesis app that can be accessed by Expansion Pack tier subscribers, which features classics like Gunstar Heroes, Ecco the Dolphin, and Streets of Rage. Meanwhile, compilations like Sega Genesis Classics and Sonic Origins can be found on pretty much every modern platform, including Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

That said, there are still a lot of old Sega Genesis games that cannot be accessed on modern platforms. We've seen much greater availability for older licensed games over the last few years, as beloved Genesis games like Aladdin, Jurassic Park, and Gargoyles have all appeared in collections on modern platforms. Unfortunately, there are still a lot of beloved licensed games that remain stranded on Genesis, including titles like X-Men and X-Men 2: Clone Wars. If fans want to play games like that, they'll have to do so on the original system, or on new options like the Mega 95. Whether or not X-Men's required reset trick will still work on the Mega 95 remains to be seen!

Are you excited to purchase the Mega 95 when it releases? Do you still have a lot of old Sega Genesis cartridges? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!