Injustice 2 Contains Reference To Mortal Kombat’s Raiden, Which May Tease Something More

Will iconic Mortal Kombat fighter Raiden electrify the Injustice 2 roster? It's certainly possible, as developer NetherRealm Studios produces both series and Raiden would fit in well with DC Comics' superpowered demigods. Well, fans on Reddit have found another tease for Raiden within Injustice 2 itself.

When the Joker and Black Adam clash, one of the quips they trade clearly makes reference to Raiden. You can read the exchange below, or listen to it for yourself above (jump to the 8:35 mark).

Joker: Ever meet that other lightning guy? Black Adam: With the bamboo hat? Yes.

Hmmm! Of course, this could just be an Easter egg or gag playing off NetherRealm's past and the fact that Black Adam also wields lighting powers. That said, the way the joke is written definitely makes it sound like Raiden exists in the Injustice universe. NetherRealm knows how obsessive their fans are – it seems unlikely they'd drop an obvious reference like this "just for fun."

Also, this isn't the first Raiden tease we've seen. When NetherRealm unveiled Red Hood, Starfire, and Sub-Zero as Injustice 2's first three DLC characters, the reveal trailer featured silhouettes for future characters, one of which was very clearly Raiden. Raiden's distinctive outline was later removed, but the Internet never forgets.

So, is NetherRealm just screwing with fans? It's certainly possible, although Ed Boon and company have a long history of making "jokes" actually come true. At the very least, a Raiden premier skin for Black Adam would make a lot of sense, don't you think? I'm on the side of Raiden in Injustice 2 being the real deal.

Injustice 2 officially hits Xbox One and PS4 on May 16. You can check WWG's latest coverage of Injustice 2 here, and our extensive back catalog of stories, right here.