Injustice 3 Speculation Erupts Over New Tweets

The hornet's nest that is Injustice 3 speculation has erupted following some new, and unfortunately, vague, tweets from Ed Boon, the creator and director of the NetherRealm Studios' series. It looks like the next game from the Chicago-based studio is going to be Mortal Kombat 12. This would mean we won't see Injustice 3 until 2025 or 2026 at the earliest, however, that's assuming it would come after. Some new tweets from Ed Boon suggest it may not.

When asked by fans on Twitter about Injustice 3, Boon notes it's "something I hope we get to make" and says things like "IF we make another Injustice game." Now, you could say Boon is just being a classic non-committal game developer, however, the language he's using is noticeably less committal than the language he's using when talking about Mortal Kombat 12. In another tweet, he says he "hopes" for both games.

For now, there's no reason to sound the panic alarms if you're an Injustice fan, but with DC getting new leadership it may be a while before we see Injustice return. When it does though, you can count on Batman. When asked about Batman being in Injustice 3, Boon said, "Can you imagine an Injustice game without him?".

The expectation following the release of Mortal Kombat 11 was for Injustice 3 to follow in 2021. This assumption was based on NetherRealm Studios' pattern of releasing games every other year, alternating between the two series. Obviously, this pattern has been disrupted and now it looks like it will be further disrupted with Mortal Kombat 12 coming first.

What could be holding up the series? Well, for one, Mortal Kombat sells substantially more than Injustice and has a burgeoning movie series alongside it. DC also has new leadership so it's possible they don't know what they want to do with the game series at the moment. And finally, there have been rumors and reports that WB Games -- which NetherRealm Studios is a part of -- has been up for sale for a while. If this is the case, you probably don't want to be in the middle of a DC-licensed game if the studio is sold because while it's possible the Mortal Kombat IP could be sold alongside the studio, the Injustice license is complicated because of the DC licensing.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you want to see another Injustice game or should NetherRealm Studios focus on Mortal Kombat?