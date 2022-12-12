Mortal Kombat 12 Roster Teased

The roster of the next Mortal Kombat game -- tentatively dubbed Mortal Kombat 12 -- has been teased by series creator and director, Ed Boon. There's nothing definitive at the moment, but Boon has seemingly confirmed a few characters that will be in the next game, confirmed a few characters that are up in the air, and confirmed a few characters that will not be in the next installment in the series. All of the information specifically comes the way of Ed Boon's Twitter page, where he's been answering various questions from fans, including many about the next, but unannounced installment in the Mortal Kombat series.

When asked if the following characters will be in the game: Motaro, Cassie, Striker, Tanya, and Tremor, Boon notably replied with "stay tuned" or some variant of it. This is far from a definitive, "yes," but when you compare it to some of his other replies, it suggests these characters will be in the game. In fact, when asked if he can bring back Tanya for the next game, Boon replied with "yes we can," followed by "stay tuned." This is the strongest commitment made for any single character.

Meanwhile, Boon has previously teased that 3D-era characters will return, and when asked what the likelihood is that Reptile will return soon -- after missing out on Mortal Kombat 11 -- Boon replies with "Good." Meanwhile, Boon is more passive about Kabal, Scarlet, Mileena, and Sareena, saying things like, "can't tell" and "I can't answer that." And lastly, Boon seemingly confirms Drahmin will not be in the game. More specifically, when asked if the character will return, Boon replies with "as a main fighter not likely."

In terms of roster teases, this is it, for now. And unfortunately, none of this is definitive or official. You're not going to find a better source on the next Mortal Kombat game, but Boon leaves plenty of doors open in front of and behind him with broader and vague answers.

As always, we will keep you updated when and if more information is provided. All of this came during a recent Q&A, however, it's been completed so no more information will come of it. That said, Boon has been hosting them somewhat frequently so we could get more information about Mortal Kombat 12 soon.