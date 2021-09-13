Injustice 3 Title Seemingly Leaks

It looks as though the title of NetherRealm’s next game in the Injustice fighting game series has potentially leaked. Although there is no confirmation that the game itself is even in development at NetherRealm, based on a major new leak that has seemingly revealed a number of unannounced games, this seems to be what the name of Injustice 3 would be if it ever does see the light of day.

According to a mention of the game in a database from Nvidia’s GeForce Now service, the next game in the NetherRealm fighting game franchise should officially be called Injustice 3: Gods Will Fall. The project is said to once again be in development from NetherRealm with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, as expected, serving as the publisher. Outside of the title itself, though, no additional pieces of information about the game are mentioned in this leak.

When it comes to the name itself, Injustice 3: Gods Will Fall definitely calls back to the original installment in the series, Injustice: Gods Among Us. While Injustice 2 opted to drop the subtitle altogether, it seems like NetherRealm might be looking to bring this naming format back in the third entry.

As mentioned, though, the validity of this leak in a general sense is very much up in the air. Although Injustice 3: Gods Will Fall can clearly be seen through the GeForce Now service, it’s hard to know how the game got there in the first place. This could definitely be an instance where those at Nvidia, or elsewhere, added games to their own database to project titles that might be arriving in the future. As such, without any official confirmation from NetherRealm or WB Games to support this leak, the game’s existence should be taken with a pretty big grain of salt for the moment. If there are any new developments with this story, though, we’ll keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

