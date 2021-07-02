Injustice 3 Speculation Grows After NetherRealm Studios Announcement

By Tanner Dedmon

Development of Mortal Kombat 11 DLC has come to an end which is unfortunate news for those still holding out for their wishlist fighters, but it’s good news for another group of people: Those hoping to hear something about a new Injustice game. “Injustice 3,” a game which has not been announced but has been the subject of rumors and speculation regardless, immediately started trending on social media after the Mortal Kombat 11 news broke. Those participating in the trend are hoping that the new project the Mortal Kombat and Injustice creators mentioned will be the fabled Injustice 3.

The dual-purpose tweet from the Mortal Kombat Twitter account was mainly intended to let people know not to expect any more DLC for Mortal Kombat 11, but one part of the tweet in particular is what caught attention. NetherRealm Studios said it’s “now focusing on its next project,” and while no specifics were mentioned, that alone is enough to fuel further Injustice 3 speculation.

Ed Boon, the co-creator of Mortal Kombat and Injustice, responded briefly to questions about a new Injustice game last year during the DC FanDome event. Boon said the studio had “nothing to announce” at the time, an answer which kept Injustice theories alive since it neither proved nor disproved any ideas about potential games.

Rumors about NetherRealm possibly working on a new Marvel game have also surfaced in the past few months, so don’t be surprised if you see those mixed into the discussions going on now regarding NetherRealm’s next project. Many of those discussions remain focused on Injustice 3, however, including the responses from just a few Twitter users shown below.

Do you want an Injustice 3 game from NetherRealm, or are you hoping for something else entirely? Let us know in the comments what you hope the studio’s next project is.

