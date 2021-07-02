Injustice 3 Speculation Grows After NetherRealm Studios Announcement
Development of Mortal Kombat 11 DLC has come to an end which is unfortunate news for those still holding out for their wishlist fighters, but it’s good news for another group of people: Those hoping to hear something about a new Injustice game. “Injustice 3,” a game which has not been announced but has been the subject of rumors and speculation regardless, immediately started trending on social media after the Mortal Kombat 11 news broke. Those participating in the trend are hoping that the new project the Mortal Kombat and Injustice creators mentioned will be the fabled Injustice 3.
The dual-purpose tweet from the Mortal Kombat Twitter account was mainly intended to let people know not to expect any more DLC for Mortal Kombat 11, but one part of the tweet in particular is what caught attention. NetherRealm Studios said it’s “now focusing on its next project,” and while no specifics were mentioned, that alone is enough to fuel further Injustice 3 speculation.
NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end.— Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (@MortalKombat) July 2, 2021
Ed Boon, the co-creator of Mortal Kombat and Injustice, responded briefly to questions about a new Injustice game last year during the DC FanDome event. Boon said the studio had “nothing to announce” at the time, an answer which kept Injustice theories alive since it neither proved nor disproved any ideas about potential games.
Rumors about NetherRealm possibly working on a new Marvel game have also surfaced in the past few months, so don’t be surprised if you see those mixed into the discussions going on now regarding NetherRealm’s next project. Many of those discussions remain focused on Injustice 3, however, including the responses from just a few Twitter users shown below.
Do you want an Injustice 3 game from NetherRealm, or are you hoping for something else entirely? Let us know in the comments what you hope the studio’s next project is.
Injustice 3 Coming?!?!
INJUSTICE 3 COMING!!! GET UP YALL! https://t.co/Y70zMOIrIa— Sh (@zatannafilm) July 2, 2021
More Wishlist Fighters
Just give me Beast Boy and Zatanna for Injustice 3 or Scarlet Witch and Deadpool for a Marvel game! pic.twitter.com/oh7etq26LR— ISG HeeyGeOrge (@Heeyge0rge) July 2, 2021
Here They Come ...
here comes the Injustice 3 rumors...... https://t.co/QRGdcIye9O— v (@karazorlls) July 2, 2021
What Will the Next Project Be?
F for MK 11 guys 😐— Jean WsR🕸🕷 (@JeamWSR) July 2, 2021
Now the question...
1 - Shaolin Monks Remake 🐉
2 - Injustice 3
3 - Mortal Kombat vs Marvel
4 - Marvel Vs Dc https://t.co/100yDz9NCd
Which Is It?
Injustice 3? Or the rumored Marvel game? https://t.co/iwwGsGjS4k— TASK the Ol' Nerdy Bastard #StopAsianHate (@UpToTASK) July 2, 2021
Is It a Marvel Project?
Ok announce injustice 3 or that Marvel fighting game https://t.co/4ewpQfmPlm pic.twitter.com/7Yp65svlzX— Arthur (@obiwansjedi) July 2, 2021
Or Is It Injustice 3?
It’s sad to see but this next project could be Injustice 3 or that Marvel game that was rumoured
Either way we’re getting another banger https://t.co/DgvbLUA9WG— Mr. Undead (@_undeadboi_) July 2, 2021
Please Be Injustice 3
Pls be Injustice 3 😭 https://t.co/4BwUi7DkT4— Panda | Punk (@PunkDaGod) July 2, 2021
Either Project Sounds Good
It’s probably Injustice 3 but if that Marvel rumor is real then I’m down https://t.co/Glb2DjgjWb— BoomaTron23 (@BoomaTron23_) July 2, 2021
We NEED It
no cuz when i tell u I NEED INJUSTICE 3 pic.twitter.com/4qa2Nb5v4t— 🅳🅰🆁🆁🆈🅻-LOKI ON WEDNESDAY (@DJYUHH) July 2, 2021