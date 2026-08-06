Jazwares Unveils Adorable New Limited-Run Official Pokemon Collectible You Won’t Want to Miss (Exclusive)

In just a few weeks, Pokemon fans will gather in San Francisco, California for the annual Pokemon World Championships. For the first time in 2026, Pokemon will also host its new official fan convention, Pokemon XP. Those who attend will get to participate in exclusive events, including workshops with Pokemon artists and special panels. Of course, there will also be an on-site Pokemon Center with plenty of merch to commemorate the experience. And today, ComicBook has the honor of exclusively revealing a brand-new Pokemon plush that will only be available at Pokemon Worlds and Pokemon XP this year.

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Today, I can exclusively reveal that global toy company Jazwares is releasing a new, officially licensed Pokemon plush to commemorate the upcoming 2026 Pokemon World Championships. The adorable new Pokemon Plush & Cookie Trio will only be available at Pokemon XP and the 2026 World Championships in San Francisco. That means only lucky fans attending the event this year will be able to get one, making it a rare and unique collectible to solidify your memories of this special Pokemon experience.

New 2026 Pokemon Worlds and Pokemon XP Exclusive Pokemon Plush & Cookie Trio Is Both Rare and Adorable

Courtesy of Jazwares and The Pokemon Company

Getting to attend the Pokemon World Championships, whether as a competitor or a spectator, is a special experience. 2026 will be a particularly exciting year thanks to the addition of the first-ever official Pokemon fan convention, Pokemon XP. Those who are lucky enough to attend will no doubt bring home fond memories of interacting with fellow fans and watching the annual world championships play out in real time.

For my fellow Pokemon plush enthusiasts, though, the opportunity to snag a limited-edition plush to commemorate the event is too perfect to pass up. This new officially licensed plush trio from Jazwares is both utterly adorable and a unique way to bring a bit of your 2026 World Championships experience home with you. Because it’s only being sold exclusively at Worlds and Pokemon XP, having one on your shelf is a cute and cuddly way to display your attendee badge of honor.

Courtesy of Jazwares and The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Plush & Cookie Trio features Popplio, Oshawott, and Psyduck. Each Water-type cutie is holding a colorful plush sugar cookie inspired by the San Francisco homes near the event site. Each plush is 8 inches and made of the kind of super soft, snuggle-worthy material you might expect from the toy company that makes Squishmallows. The collection comes cased in a premium collectible art box with colors that match the cookies each Pokemon is holding. The box also includes the 2026 Pokemon World Championships logo and designs showcasing each of the Pokemon inside, making it a collectible in its own right.

If you’re attending the 2026 Pokemon World Championships and/or Pokemon XP, you will be one of the few fans who has a chance to buy this limited-edition plush trio. It will be sold exclusively at the in-person event in San Francisco from August 28th to 30th. The trio is priced at $59.99 USD and is suitable for ages 3 and up. Given its event-exclusive status, this officially licensed collectible is sure to be a cherished addition to a lucky few Pokemon fans’ collections.