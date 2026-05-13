New 2026 Pokemon Release Offers Official, Immersive Look at Pokemon & Lore from Every Region

With the Pokemon franchise celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, fans have been treated to no shortage of new merch. From an upcoming special Pokemon TCG collection to the return of Pokemon Pop-Tarts, this year has been an exciting time to be a Pokemon fan. And now, Pokemon lovers have another new release to look forward to. While we still don’t know of any new video games for mid to late 2026, there is now at least one big Pokemon launch to look forward to in August.

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The delightfully named Pokemon publishing imprint, Pikachu Press, recently revealed the stunning Pokemon Deluxe Character Guide. This book takes me right back to the old PokeDex books I used to covet as a bookish Pokemon fan back in the aughts. Now, The Pokemon Company is treating fans to the first book that features content from the video games, Pokemon TCG, and Pokemon animation series, all in one place. Along with the book itself, there’s a rare collectible Boxed Set on offer with even more Pokemon goodness.

Pokemon Announces New Deluxe Character Guide and Collectible Boxed Set

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

If your bookshelves yearn for a shiny new Pokemon book as much as mine do, let’s dig into the details. The Pokemon Deluxe Character Guide comes from Pikachu Press, in partnership with Dark Horse Comics. It’s a 336-page book full of canon stats, facts, and details about every single Pokemon in the National Dex from Kanto to Paldea. The book releases on August 25th, with pre-orders available right now.

Pokemon Deluxe Character Guide is the first official tome to bring together lore and content from the games, Pokemon TCG, and animated series, all in one place. That makes it a must-have for major Pokemon fans, as it will be the new definitive text for Pokemon knowledge from all major branches of the franchise.

The book features a foreword from Tsunekazu Ishihara, the President and CEO of The Pokemon Company. It will also feature gorgeous artwork and details about every single Pokemon. On its own, Pokemon Deluxe Character Guide will be a great item for Pokemon fans to proudly display. It comes with gold gilded edges and a ribbon bookmark, making it a step above those flimsy Pokemon Poke Dex guides I recall from my childhood. On its own, the stunning hardcover Pokemon Deluxe Character Guide retails for $59.99 MSRP. It will be sold at major book retailers, along with the Pokemon Center website for the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Those eager for an even more exciting collectible can try to get their hands on the special Limited Edition Boxed Set. The Pokemon Deluxe Character Guide Limited Edition Boxed set will include a copy of the book itself, of course. But it also comes with “special bonus items” from the Pokemon franchise, including the video games, Pokemon TCG, and anime.

Specifically, fans who order the Pokemon Deluxe Character Guide Limited Edition Boxed Set will receive a premium Pokemon TCG playmat, plus folios containing 2 collectible prints from the video games and anime. This all comes with a Certificate of Authenticity, sealed in a custom Pikachu envelope. It won’t come cheap, with an MSRP of $200 according to publisher Simon & Schuster. But it certainly stands to be a beloved Pokemon collectible for years to come.

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