John Cena Tells Reporter’s Son to Take a Break From 'Fortnite'

Hey, we all know just how addictive Fortnite can be. But you need to take a break every once in a while. Otherwise, next thing you know you're going to be digging up your yard looking for resources. And if our advice doesn't get through to you, perhaps you should give John Cena a listen.

The WWE wrestling superstar, who's set to appear in the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee later this year, recently conducted an interview with JoBlo Movie Trailers, which you can see above. The interview is a bit on the brief side, attached with the latest Bumblebee trailer. But somehow the reporter is able to convince Cena to provide his son with some advice on taking a break from the hit Epic Games release.

Cena starts giving said advice to the boy (his name's Dash) around 53 seconds into the interview, in which he looks at the camera and says, "Dash. Seriously. It's John Cena. Do me a favor. Take a break from Fortnite. Just a small break. I'm not asking you off. Completely. I'm just like, let's wean ourselves off to, I dunno, eight hours a day. Is that fine?"

"Are you agreeing to this? By watching this video, you enter an agreement to reduce your Fortnite presence," Cena continues. "All right, thank you. Thank you very much." After which, the reporter says, "You've heard it from John Cena. So there it is. Please?"

Cena has had quite a busy weekend at San Diego Comic-Con promoting Bumblebee, even going as far as to dress up as the iconic robot for certain sessions during the show. No doubt he's going full-on in on its promotion. Oh, and if any of you are playing Fortnite while the movie is on, chances are he's going to know about it.

Bumblebee arrives in theaters on December 21st . You can see the trailer below!

You can also play Fortnite right now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices. Go ahead, we won't tell Cena.