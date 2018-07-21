Jump Force Gets New Screenshots Of Bleach’s Ichigo Kurosaki

Bandai Namco has released a fresh batch of new screenshots of Jump Force all focused on Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach.

The new screenshots are exclusively of the character in action, and feature some colorful Japanese nightlife backgrounds and equally colorful and dynamic combat. And of course, we get to see plenty of Ichigo Kurosaki’s Zangetsu in action.

For those that don’t know: Bleach follows the exploits of fiery teenager Ichigo Kurosaki who inherits the powers of a Shinigami (soul reaper). As a result, he is burdened with the responsibility to take on the duty of defending humans from evil spirits and travel to ghostly realms to protect them (for a deeper dive into the character, click here).

Personally, everything I’ve seen of Ichigo Kurosaki in the game so far has him near the top of the roster pecking order of characters I want to try out.

Jump Force is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is currently slated to release sometime next year, 2019. For more articles, news, and information on the game, be sure to peep our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

If you don’t click on links on the Internet (I don’t blame you), but want to know more about the game, don’t worry, here’s an official overview from Bandai Namco itself:

For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind.

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the famous Weekly Jump Magazine, Jump Force is also making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.

Key Features

A unique setting, merging Jump World and Real World. But what could be the origins of such chaos?

The Jump Force, an alliance of the most powerful Manga heroes from Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, and much more.

High-end realistic graphics and design to bring Manga characters to life like never before.