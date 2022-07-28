Xbox Creator Reveals Jurassic World Started as a Video Game Pitch

The creator of Xbox, Seamus Blackley, has revealed that he had developed a pitch for a video game known as Jurassic World, which eventually became the 2015 film. The Jurassic Park franchise is one of the most iconic and arguably important franchises in cinema, thanks to the genius of director Steven Spielberg. The first film really wowed audiences thanks to how terrifying yet fun it was, it managed to bring dinosaurs to life in a major way. The series' sequels were less impressive, leading to the series to briefly fizzle out until the soft-reboot known as Jurassic World, which ended up spawning a trilogy of films that concluded with the box office juggernaut Jurassic World: Dominion this summer.

On Twitter, Xbox creator Seamus Blackley revealed he is at least partially responsible for the creation of Jurassic World as it began as a video game with Steven Spielberg himself involved. Around 2012, Blackley left his job at CAA to go work on this game with Spielberg, creating a story and a trailer to visualize the vision. The game doesn't sound so much like it would've focused on the big, opened theme park we see in the film, but more on the themes of dinosaurs and humans having to learn to co-exist. Spielberg apparently "loved" the idea, as relayed to Blackley by current Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy. After the team began realizing the game and hiring developers, there were changes in leadership at Universal, which led to the game evolving into a new film for the franchise. You can see the pitch trailer for the game down below.

In 2012 or, I left my job at CAA to work with Steven S on a game, a new Jurassic Park story, to make good the skid mark we left with Trespasser. I wrote a story and design, and made a trailer. The management at Universal changed, and the project became a film. Want to know more? — Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) July 23, 2022

Outside of some park simulators, we have yet to get a truly awesome, modern Jurassic Park game. Whether or not it will ever happen remains to be seen as the films appear to be taking a break following Jurassic World: Dominion, but it's something fans seem to be hungry for. Either way, Blackley's idea for Jurassic World and Spielberg's approval of it sounds like it would have been pretty special.

