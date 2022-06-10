Jurassic World Dominion Opens Big at the Global Box Office

✖

Jurassic World Dominion hit theatres this weekend, and it's the latest in the franchise to have major success at the box office. The reviews for the film haven't been as positive as fans were expecting, in fact, the movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 31% critics score. However, moviegoers seem to be enjoying the film more as it has a 79% audience score. As of this morning, Dominion has earned $389 million at the global box office.

According to Deadline, Dominion made $143.37 million at the domestic box office and about $245 million at the international box office. That means the film has had the fourth-best opening weekend of the pandemic after Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Top Gun: Maverick. Dominion opened in 57 new markets this weekend, including China, where it grossed $15.3 million on its first day and $52.5 over the weekend, which makes it their top Hollywood earner of the year. This is an impressive amount considering about 20% of theatres remain closed in China.

"We couldn't be more thrilled with the results," Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, Universal Pictures International President of Distribution, told Deadline. "It is a true testament to the enduring love for this franchise and a monumental collaboration between filmmakers and the cast, the Universal team around the world, and exhibitors everywhere."

The big question now is how Dominion will compare to Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom when all is said and done. Jurassic World made $1,017,673,342 at the worldwide box office to become the 9th-highest grossing film of all time in 2015. Fallen Kingdom earned $1,308,467,944 at the worldwide box office in 2018, making it the 16th-highest grossing movie of all time.

Jurassic World Dominion stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing as well as Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, DeWanda Wise as Kayla Watts, Mamoudou Athie as Ramsay Cole, Dichen Lachman as Soyona Santos, and Campbell Scott as Lewis Dodgson. Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World: Dominion is now playing in theatres.