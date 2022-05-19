New Justice League Game Revealed

✖

A new Justice League video game has been revealed as part of today's OG Unwrapped event from publisher Outright Games. While not much is known about the new video game, including the actual title of it, beyond the teaser, it is known that it's being developed by PHL Collective for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Also, it is expected to release at some point in 2023.

The extremely brief teaser revealing the video game included a look at small, chibi-sized versions of Superman, Batman, The Flash, Cyborg, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and Aquaman. As a portal opens up behind the group, a shrieking laugh echoes. While not shown on the screen, it certainly seems like it's Joker. You can check out the teaser trailer for yourself below:

As one might expect from Outright Games, the new Justice League video game is described as a family-friendly adventure game starring the DC superhero team. There appears to be offline co-op for up to two players, according to the announcement, and it generally falls under the "action-adventure" umbrella in terms of what type of video game it is.

Some further details revealed by Outright Games include the fact that there is no paid in-game content, it's specifically aimed at players 10 and up, and while there are currently no plans for DLC, the opportunity to do DLC is being looked at by the company. Exactly which DC characters, heroes and villains alike, might appear has not been announced nor has the voice cast been revealed. That said, it seems likely the characters shown in the brief teaser will all be in it.

