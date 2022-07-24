King of Monster Island Will Be Co-Op Version of King of Tokyo

Iello Games has revealed that its upcoming King of Monster Island game will be a cooperative version of King of Tokyo. Recently, Iello Games revealed the box art and first details about King of Monster Island, the next game in the popular King of Tokyo franchise. Unlike previous King of Tokyo games and spinoffs, King of Monster Island is a co-op game that pits all players against the dangerous Lavalord and its minions. Details about gameplay are still unclear, but the game board features a volcano dice tower at the center of the board that spits out dice onto one of six spaces that represent Monster Island. Players will also battle both a boss monster and its minions. You can check out the front and back covers of the game below:

(Photo: Iello Games)

King of Tokyo is a press your luck style game designed by Magic: The Gathering creator Richard Garfield in which players battle for control of Tokyo with giant monsters. Each player controls a single kaiju-sized monster that grapples for control over Tokyo while scoring Victory Points. During each player's turn, a player rolls 6 specialized dice up to three times, choosing which dice to keep and which to roll before each re-roll. The dice rolls allow players to collect energy, deal out damage to other monsters, heal, and score victory points. The position of a player also determines which monsters get damaged. If a player is in Tokyo, their attacks damage all other monster, while each player outside of Tokyo only damages the monster within Tokyo. The game runs until a player scores 20 Victory Points or until one monster remains in the game.

Iello has plenty of success with King of Tokyo over the years. In addition to the game winning multiple board game awards, it has also spawned a sequel game King of New York and several expansions that add new mechanics and new monsters. The most recent version of the game, King of Tokyo: Dark Edition, provided a collector's edition to fans along with a new mechanic that added a new Wickedness mechanic to the game. This new co-op version should be an interesting addition to the franchise, and we can't wait to see how it incorporates existing mechanics for a new experience.

King of Monster Island will be released in 2022. No other details have been announced.