Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Reportedly Being Revealed Next Week

It looks like Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is going to be revealed next week on April 18. What's been confirmed is that Warhorse Studios is revealing its next game on April 18, which is this coming Thursday. What's not mentioned is what the game is, so there is no confirmation this is Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. However, it's been widely reported this is the next game from the studio, which would make sense considering how successful the first game, which was the studio's debut, was. If there was any shadow of a doubt though, reliable source Billbil-kun has squashed it.

Quote tweeting a post on X from Warhorse Studios relayed word of the upcoming game reveal, the reliable leaker notes "Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is here," before admitting they are surprised to see it "so early." Whether this means the game is still a ways out, we don't know, but that is one the potential implications. For what it is worth, the reliable Tom Henderson has claimed the same.

As for the exact reveal time, it will happen at 20:00 CEST via official channels on Twitch and YouTube. Whether it will be accompanied by release information, remains to be seen.

For those that don't know: Kingdom Come Deliverance is a hardcore RPG from 2018. Set in the medival Kingdom of Bohemia, within the Holy Roman Empire, Kingdom Come Deliverance's selling points are its commitment to realism and historically accurate content, which leads to some tedious systems and a very tough combat system with a steep learning curve. It is a not a game for everyone, and had some serious performance issues at release that bogged it down with critics. That said, the game has sold over six million copies since February 2024, which is a very strong number for a new IP with its budget. Meanwhile, it also has a cult-following, many of which swear it is one of the best RPGs ever created. While this may be a hard sell to many, there is no denying the game is certainly one of the most immersive RPGs ever created. What will be improved and changed with a sequel, remains to be seen.