‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Getting New Trailer, DLC Reveal During Amazon Cyber Monday

Tomorrow is going to be all about Cyber Monday, and finding a number of bargains for games and systems you may have missed out on during Black Friday. But it also looks like a huge opportunity for Amazon, as the online retailer is reportedly preparing some kind of reveal for Kingdom Hearts III to tie in with its savings.

The report comes from KHInsider, who tweeted out that the company will be showcasing some exclusive Kingdom Hearts content starting tomorrow, November 26, during Cyber Monday. The reveal is set to take place around 1 PM Pacific time during a special livestream, in which we’ll see a new trailer for the game, along with an exclusive downloadable content announcement. You can see the tweet for yourself below.

Confirmed for Amazon’s Cyber Monday Stream at 1pm PST: – World Premiere KINGDOM HEARTS 3 new trailer

– Exclusive DLC announcement

– Twitch Prime Exclusive pic.twitter.com/4XDefeRbBP — Kingdom Hearts Insider (@khinsider) November 23, 2018

It’s unknown just what this DLC could be, although bonus characters and possibly even a new world to explore could be introduced. The announcement also hints at a potential Twitch Prime exclusive, with a new set out of outfits likely to be revealed for subscribers to the monthly service.

Hype for the long-awaited sequel has been building like crazy over the past few months, with reveals of worlds based on Toy Story, Monsters Inc., Tangled and, as of recent, Big Hero 6, along with the news that the game has officially gone gold, which means no more delays in getting it into our hands. No doubt this latest announcement should keep gamers happy, although we’re likely to see even more from the game in the weeks ahead, leading to its arrival early next year.

We’ll break down whatever news comes from the livestream as soon as it becomes available, as well as whatever benefit comes from being a Twitch Prime subscriber. Hopefully it’ll be worth the wait.

Kingdom Hearts III releases on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on January 29, 2019.