‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Xbox One Controller Launches From PDP

It seems like you can get a custom Xbox controller for every game, every season of the year, every mood, etc. So it’s not surprising that PDP Gaming has unveiled an officially licensed controller for the upcoming Kingdom Hearts III game from Disney and Square Enix.

Naturally, the style is the draw here – it features Kingdom Hearts symbols on a matte black finish. Additional features include non-slip grips, textured trigger and shoulder buttons, vibration feedback, a headset jack, and 10 foot detachable cable. It’s compatible with the Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One x, and Windows 10.

Pre-orders are live on Amazon now for $34.99 with shipping slated for December 4th. It’s covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time you order and the release date.

On a related note, PDP has also produced a full-size replica of the Keyblade from Kingdom Hearts that’s made from EVA foam and measures 35-inches long with a detachable chain and Mickey medallion. You can pre-order it on Amazon right now for $39.99 with shipping slated for October 15th. A GameStop exclusive Dark Keyblade replica is also available to pre-order for the same price with shipping slated for October 31st.

If you haven’t pre-ordered Kingdom Hearts 3 yet, several editions are available to pre-order on Amazon with a $10 Prime credit. The game is slated for release on January 25th.

The official synopsis for Kingdom Hearts 3 reads:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

