Save Big on Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix and 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

At this very moment you can get Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue for the PlayStation 4 at GameStop for only $24.99 and $19.99 respectively. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, so there’s a little more incentive to get them both – not that you needed it. Together, you’ll have everything you need to prepare for Kingdom Hearts III. The official descriptions of both games are available below.

Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix is an HD remastered collection of 6 Kingdom Hearts experiences:

• KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX

• KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories

• KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

• KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX

• KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep Final MIX

• KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is a compilation that brings the popular Kingdom Hearts [Dream Drop Distance] to the PlayStation4 computer entertainment system platform remastered in high definition. Originally released in 2012, Kingdom Hearts [Dream Drop Distance] HD is a full-HD remastered version of Kingdom Hearts 3D [Dream Drop Distance]. Series protagonists Sora and Riku take on the Mark of Mastery exam in preparation for coming threats. The signature action of the Kingdom Hearts series has evolved, allowing players to experience faster-paced battles and exploration at a blistering pace.

