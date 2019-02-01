‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Has A Secret Movie and It’s Available Now to Download Worldwide

Kingdom Hearts III is available now and players everywhere are enjoying the magical narrative we’ve come to love so much through the years. Earlier this month, Square Enix revealed that there would be certain scenes that wouldn’t launch until post-launch and now we’ve got both the promised epilogue and a super secret movie as well!

“The #KingdomHearts III secret movie is now available to download around the world. You’ll be able to watch it if you have made it to the end of #KingdomHearts III and fulfilled different requirements depending on your difficulty setting. See you guys later.” – Tetsuya Nomura pic.twitter.com/C20SQayHlv — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) January 31, 2019

Tetsuya Nomura mentioned in the above post, “The Kingdom Hearts III secret movie is now available to download around the world. You’ll be able to watch it if you have made it to the end of Kingdom Hearts III and fulfilled different requirements depending on your difficulty setting.”

As one door closes, another opens and now the director can focus on another highly anticipated project: The Final Fantasy VII remake (please!).

Kingdom Hearts III is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. You can also check out our full review right here.

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

