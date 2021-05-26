Knockout City: Here's How Long the Block Party Trial Will Last

✖

EA and Velan Studios released Knockout City last week, and gamers that are on the fence about it still have a few days left to check out the free Block Party trial. The trial is set to end on May 30th, which should give players plenty of time to get a feel for the mechanics of Knockout City's various modes. Players that check out the trial and then go on to purchase the main version will also receive a number of benefits through the game's Block Party Bundle. The trial is also available on all of the game's current platforms.

A Tweet about the trial's remaining time can be found embedded below.

Block Party is now 45.61% complete. 4 Days, 21 Hours, 30 minutes remain to redeem Block Party exclusive rewards by purchasing the game! pic.twitter.com/KrlazGBojt — Knockout City (@knockoutcity) May 25, 2021

The Block Party Bundle grants players a number of cool extras in the game. These include an EPIC Outfit, Glider, Player Icons, and more. The bundle also includes 500 Holobux, so players can make some purchases in the game's Brawl Shop. The deal also applies to those playing the game through EA Play or Xbox Game Pass, which is a nice extra for those with either service. The game's official Twitter account states that there have been some issues with the bundle for subscribers, but those should be fixed in an upcoming patch.

For those unfamiliar with Knockout City, the game is an online multiplayer take on dodgeball. The game features crossplay and cross-progression between the various versions, so players shouldn't have a hard time finding opponents to play against. It's a bit early to tell whether or not the game will be able to catch on with a large audience, but the trial should be the perfect way for players to try it without breaking the bank!

Knockout City is available now on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. ComicBook.com's review of the game is coming soon, but in the meantime, you can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

