Does Knockout City Feature Crossplay?

Knockout City is now available on Nintendo Switch and PC, as well as PlayStation and Xbox platforms. EA's multiplayer game looks like a fun take on dodgeball, and those interested in the game will be happy to know that it supports cross-platform play as well as cross-progression. That should give players a much bigger pool of online opponents, which is always a good way to start out any online multiplayer game! Those interested in checking out the game will also be happy to know that the free Block Party trial is currently available on all platforms, and downloading it will get players exclusive gear in the full version.

More information on the Block Party trial can be found in the Tweets embedded below.

With cross-play and cross-progression on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PS5 and Xbox X|S (w/ backwards compatibility), you can brawl with friends anywhere, at any time.

It truly is amazing how far concepts like cross-play and cross-progression have come in just a few short years. A few years ago, the idea of being able to play multiplayer games against players with other systems was unthinkable, and companies like Sony were hesitant to allow it. Now, cross-play is starting to become an industry standard, and cross-progression is starting to go down a similar path. No matter what platform you own, this should be a welcome trend!

Knockout City is developed by Velan Studios, the team behind last year's Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. In the game, teams compete across five different maps and six modes. Different seasons will see new content introduced in the game, and players can customize their characters using Holobucks. The free Block Party bundle obtained through the game's trial gives players 500 Holobucks to use in the Brawl Shop.

Knockout City is available now on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. ComicBook.com's review of the game is coming soon, but in the meantime, you can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out Knockout City? Are you happy the game includes cross-play and cross-progression? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!