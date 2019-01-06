Kustom Kontrollerz Strikes Again, This Time With a Sweet ‘Rage 2’ Controller

We’ve talked about Kustom Kontrollerz’ creations (kreations?) in the past, including these wicked Spawn controllers; these neat Spider-Man and Venom peripherals; and this Red Dead Redemption 2 controller that makes us feel like we’re in the Wild West. But it’s a new year; and that means the team is working on a number of new ideas, including one that Bethesda fans may want to check out.

With Rage 2 set to come our way in early summer, the team has begun work on a preliminary controller design based around the game, featuring a wonderful mixture of colors inspired by its pink and white motif. Yeah, that doesn’t sound “dirty” enough for some, but we assure you it’s similar to the ads we’ve seen for the game thus far.

You can check out the custom design in the tweet below.

Mock-ups are back w/ @deano_ramsay 🙌🏾 & to kick it off, here’s a @RAGEgame inspired @Xbox one Kustom Kontrollerz concept! Tag a friend who’d want this! pic.twitter.com/9CWMAKwPcS — Kustom Kontrollerz™ @ #CES2019 (@KustmKontrllerz) January 6, 2019

While this isn’t an official Bethesda controller (yet- you never know if they’ll team up with these guys, and they should), it looks like a pretty wild design with its pearl white analog sticks, pink D-pad and spray-painted coloring.

The team hasn’t made the controller available for purchase just yet. However, like all their models, if you’re interested, you can reach out on their Twitter page and emailing them at contact@kustomkontrollerz.com. Be sure to tell them that WWG sent you!

And while you’re at it., check out some of the team’s other designs, including this sweet Beavis & Butthead controller that makes us want to light fires (okay, not really); and this sweet Static Shock controller that fans of the comic will absolutely love. Who knows? They might just be able to put these controllers available for you. Just reach out and ask!

Rage 2 is still a ways off, but will tear players a new one starting on May 14th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

