Lady Gaga's "Rain on Me" Music Video Appears to Include a Bayonetta Homage

Does the music video for Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's latest single, "Rain on Me", include a direct homage to the video game franchise Bayonetta? The music video, which released this past weekend, has a largely cyberpunk-tinged aesthetic to it, which might not immediately make one think "Bayonetta." But there is a very specific sequence that, while brief, certainly appears to be what folks are saying it is.
There is a moment in the "Rain on Me" music video just over two minutes into it where both Gaga and Grande are standing with their backs to the camera with extremely elongated hair waving around unnaturally. Bayonetta, of course, is known for the eponymous character's long hair and hair attacks. Normally, this might seem like a total coincidence, but Lady Gaga is actually a known fan of the franchise. Given that, anything is possible here.
"Still playing #Bayonetta middle of chapter XIII and my hands hurt and I have to sleep and it’s 4 In the damn morning but this damn dragon with the face that I have to kill with my weave," Lady Gaga shared on Twitter back in 2018, in one example. "Smh. Give it another go in the morning #gamer respect to the experts I need emotional support"
Still playing #Bayonetta middle of chapter XIII and my hands hurt and I have to sleep and it’s 4 In the damn morning but this damn dragon with the face that I have to kill with my weave. Smh. Give it another go in the morning #gamer respect to the experts I need emotional support— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 24, 2018
Chromatica, the Lady Gaga album from which the music single is taken, is set to release on May 29th. Bayonetta 3, the next entry in the hack-and-slash video game franchise, is in development for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Bayonetta franchise right here.
It wasn't like she tweeted about it just the once either
When you beat Chapter IV of Bayonetta and then realize Chapter V is going to kick your ass ☠️😂 secret #gamergirl THE SHADOW REMAINS TOUGH!!!!!!— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 4, 2018
And... well
Well, https://t.co/sHsbxZIuMe pic.twitter.com/NIoFdeEEjF— Adam Moussa (@adamjmoussa) May 22, 2020
Folks are convinced
Someone really had the audacity to say that Lady Gaga wasn't referencing Bayonetta in this scene during the music video for #RainOnMe
Girl bye. Blocked. pic.twitter.com/7BMrr1Jez4— 🍆 ODG | TuxKick 🍆 (@TuxKick) May 23, 2020
To the point where they are seeing its influence everywhere
Bayonetta is really inspiring her work isn't she? 💜 pic.twitter.com/bW9hx9WFsy— C H R O M A T I C A (@TouchMyGaga) May 22, 2020
Including the hairstyle change
Gaga and Ariana swapping hairstyles like Jeanne and Bayonetta #RainOnMe pic.twitter.com/S6snsbdM5g— Derrick G (@derrickg1126) May 22, 2020
No, really
Gaga and Ariana switching hairstyles is a reference to Bayonetta and Jeanne switching hair styles in each game in this essay I will— BernieBromo (@kamilumin) May 22, 2020
The more you look at it, the more true it seems to be
Gaga really said “BAYONETTA” #RainOnMe pic.twitter.com/iaZ6hFgyEa— DΔVEΔΠΔTΔΓ (@daveanatar) May 22, 2020
