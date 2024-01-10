The Last of Us Casts Young Mazino as Jesse for Season 2

Mazino is the latest actor to be cast in The Last of Us ahead of filming for S2.

HBO has announced that Young Mazino is the latest actor to join the cast of The Last of Us for the show's second season. Within the past day, it was revealed after numerous reports that Kaitlyn Dever would be joining The Last of Us to portray the character in Abby for Season 2. Now, with production for the next slate of episodes poised to begin this coming month, Mazino has joined the HBO series in a pivotal role.

Following his breakout appearance in Netflix's Beef, Young Mazino has been cast as Jesse in The Last of Us. Jesse is a character that was seen in The Last of Us Part II video game and is a companion of Ellie's. Without spoiling anything, Jesse plays a pivotal part in where the story of The Last of Us ends up going, which means that Mazino should have a fair amount of screen time in Season 2 and potentially beyond.

"Young is one of those rare actors who is immediately undeniable the moment you see him," said showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann in a joint statement today. "We're so lucky to have him, and we can't wait for the audience to see Young shine in our show."

We're so excited for Young Mazino to step into the shoes of Jesse in @TheLastOfUsHBO Season 2. 🎉 https://t.co/GurthEHRZU — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) January 10, 2024

Given the string of recent casting announcements for The Last of Us, it begs the question of whether or not more reveals will be made in the coming days. Currently, there are a number of important characters from The Last of Us Part II game that haven't been cast in the TV series just yet. Some of these key characters include Owen, Dina, Lev, and Yara to name a handful. Returning stars Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal will also once again be portraying Ellie and Joel respectively in the show's upcoming episodes.

For the time being, HBO hasn't announced any specific release plans for The Last of Us Season 2 just yet. Given that filming is only beginning in a few weeks, a launch in 2024 has already been ruled out, which means that the acclaimed series won't return until 2025. Whenever more information associated with the show's Season 2 release is confirmed, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.