League of Legends Replaces In-Game Champion Artwork With Fan Art for 10th Anniversary

Riot Games is continuing its celebration of League of Legends’ tenth anniversary this week by replacing all of the original 40 champions’ loading splashes with custom artwork from fans. The artwork is only in place for a limited time, so don’t expect to see fans’ creations in the game forever, but you’ll find that many champions who might rank among your favorites have some new appearances when you’re loading into games.

The unique loading screen splashes were announced by Riot Games as part of its continued anniversary celebration with a preview of what these 40 champions would look like in their new splash arts. If you can think of a champion that’s been around for a long time, they’ve probably got an all-new look in the loading screens. Alistar, Corki, Gangplank, Katarina, Ryze, Singed, Teemo, Veigar, and Warwick are just a few of the champions included in this limited-time artwork event. This of course won’t translate to their in-game appearances once you load into the match, and it’s unclear from the announcement if choosing a skin will override the fan art selection, but you’ll definitely be able to see them by choosing the champion’s default skin.

If you’re unsure of which champions are getting this fan art treatment, you can find a list of the 40 champs in Riot’s announcement post. Links to the artists responsible for each one of the creations are also found there along with a gallery that shows what each champion will look like, so if there’s someone’s work that you’re fond of, you can follow the links to explore their work further.

“From MS Paint mishaps to creative masterpieces, your fanart has inspired us for the last 10 years,” Riot said about the limited-time feature. “For a limited time, player-made artwork will replace the loading screen splash images for the original 40 champions.”

The first 40 @LeagueOfLegends champ loading screens are getting a fanart glowup courtesy of some incredible community artists.https://t.co/qu81Y0OMRP pic.twitter.com/86V8ikcLgr — Ben Chabala (@Sandalw00dGrips) October 22, 2019

Joining these splash arts of course are the many anniversary rewards that are being given out to players throughout the course of the event. The latest of those is 25 Prestige Points following six other rewards from the past few days. More rewards like Worlds Tokens, Gemstones, and even a Legendary skin are all on the way, each of those found in the chart within Riot’s post.