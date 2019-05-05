League of Legends Players Are Creating Some Impressive Champion Crossovers

League of Legends champions come from all different regions and backgrounds, and many of them that come from the same place share characteristics and traits depending on where they’re from. There are obviously some exceptions to that, and the circumstances change even more if the champ has a skin on, but players have blurred the lines between these regions and champs even more as part of the newest art prompt that’s led to some impressive creations throughout the past few weeks.

The League art prompt proposed by Riot Games’ Ben Chabala tasked players with creating art that showed what different champions would look like if they came from regions other than their own. Shuriman Ashe and Zaun Trundle were just two of the ideas suggested, but players have gone beyond those two with their own art projects.

Ok, y’all have killed it with crossovers, but we’ve got a new @LeagueOfLegends #lolartprompts ready to go! These next couple weeks let’s re-imagine champs as if they came from another region! Shuriman Ashe! Noxus Taliyah! Zaun Trundle! Let’s see what y’all come up with! — Ben Chabala (@Sandalw00dGrips) April 25, 2019

One Twitter user by the name of Ulchete imagined Syndra as an Aspect that hails from Mount Targon as opposed to her canon residence in Ionia. Mount Targon has several Aspects like Zoe and Pantheon that come from that mystical area, and the player designed Syndra to be something akin to an Aspect of Revenge.

Another user converted two different champions, Lee Sin and Udyr, into their Shuriman forms. Vessel of the Void Lee Sin and Shaman of the Desert Udyr were the two results, both of which take on characteristics of the desert region and the Void powers that influence it.

And we switch to Shurima!

Vessel of the Void Lee Sin and Shaman of the Desert Udyr; lone wanderers, traveling through the sands to destination unknown pic.twitter.com/dyQqVqPL2W — Ro (@Spiny0ctopus) April 29, 2019

Most of these League creations are being shared on Twitter under the hashtag #lolartprompts, so if you’re interested in seeing more or contributing your own, you can find them that way.

