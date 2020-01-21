Two More League of Legends Champions Are Getting Updated Visual Effects

Riot Games is updating two more League of Legends champions to give them modernized visual effects on their abilities and movements, the studio announced this week. The next two champions that’ll be updated are Nautilus and Annie with both of them getting several new effects as well as some changes to their current skin lineup. These changes will head to the PBE first for testing before they go to live servers.

Details on Riot’s plans for the champions were shared on the League boards where we got a breakdown of what to look for in each update. As Riot’s done with past VFX updates, a video for each one was shared to provide a better visual representation of what’s being done.

You can find each of those videos below for Nautilus and Annie as well as the list of changes to look for.

Annie Base Kit

P – Cleaned up Passive indicator and added a Passive hit overlay on those stunned by Annie.

BA – New missiles and hits.

Q – New missiles and hits, and now has a small cast effect.

W – New cone AOE now matching the actual hitbox, and added a hit effect. Also made a new UI QuickCast indicator to match the actual hitbox.

E – Added the ripples effect often used in damage reduction shields, and modernized the effect as a whole. She now burns the ground under her!

R – New cast effect with better representation of its hitbox. New idle effects on Tibbers. Now has a fire effect all around Tibbers to hint at its AOE damage range.

Annie Skins

All Skins: Cleaned up and matched base changes.

Goth Annie: Recolored from Base.

Annie in Wonderland: Now has Legendary-tier VFXs! Thematic goal was to make it feel Wonderland-y, dreamy, magical. Also has new Recall and Dance VFXs. Let us know how you feel about this!

Frostfire Annie: Recolored from Base.

Panda Annie: Some cleanup and matched base changes.

Hextech Annie: W should better represent the hitbox. Some cleanup, and matched base changes.

Super Galaxy Annie: Some cleanup and matched base changes.

Annie-versary: Matched base changes.

Nautilus Base Kit

P – New root and hit effect.

BA – Now has trails on all his attacks. Also new impacts.

Q – New Q missile (finally) representing his actual hitbox (as best as possible). Slightly tweaked the UI QuickCast arrow to better match the length/width of the missile.

W – Some cleanup and new shield effect. Removed floating anchor from DoT in favor of a more subtle dark ray of light. Also cleaned up his eyes effect while W is active. New AOE hit effect reflecting the actual size of the AOE.

E – Minor cleanup.

R – Adjusted sizes of explosions to better match their hitbox, and added a new indicator on the target, which should now reflect the actual hitbox of the approaching charge.

Nautilus Skins

All Skins: Cleaned up and matched base changes.

Astronautilus: Some cleanup, matched base changes and added new VFXs across the whole kit. More asteroids, stars and space stuff!

Riot has been updating different champions’ visuals pretty consistently throughout the past year, and with these two champions being updated next, it looks like we’ll be seeing more of that in 2020. Note that these updates are separate from the larger reworks like the ones happening with Fiddlesticks and Volibear, so don’t expect to see Annie and Nautilus have any new abilities after this.