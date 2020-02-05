League of Legends Sets a Date for the Return of Clash

Riot Games has set a date for the return of Clash, the troubled League of Legends game mode that offers players a tournament style akin to one the pro players would experience. It’ll be returning this month on February 22nd and February 23rd after numerous trials tested its stability and new formats following the initial launch and work that’s been done since then. The next launch happening later this month will implement those changes as players form teams and compete for prizes.

Clash’s return was announced on Riot Games‘ social media pages along with the dates for when it’ll be back. No other information was shared, but if past Clash attempts are any indication of what’ll happen, players will be able to confirm their teams a few days before the event takes place. The process should have a few other steps leading up to the time when players check in during the dates of their matches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tickets are spent to compete in matches while prizes await players who partake in Clash and do well enough, but all that might seem like a distant memory to people previously interested in Clash considering how long it’s been in the works. Couple that with the fact that you have to put together teams to play instead of being tossed into a group during Draft or Blind Pick and Clash may seem inaccessible at times to those who aren’t familiar with it. Riot said it plans on making Clash more accessible to people by helping players ease their way into it.

Clash is coming pic.twitter.com/yDUu5VyUXb — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) February 4, 2020

“Some players are interested in Clash but hesitant to give it a try, have trouble finding a team, aren’t sure when it will be etc.,” design director Riot Meddler said in a recent Clash discussion. “We’re looking to use things like a mission that gives you a free Clash ticket for your first event, clearer notifications Clash is coming etc to help with that.”

Clash improvements will continue as players experience the new mode, Riot said, so whatever happens towards the end of February when it returns, expect more changes to take place. Riot is also entertaining the idea of using the Clash structure for things like event game modes or Teamfight Tactics, though it’s only a question at this point.

League of Legends’ Clash mode will return on February 22nd and February 23rd.