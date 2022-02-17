League of Legends Gameplay Trailer Shows Off New Champion

The League of Legends update that includes the release of the game’s newest champion, Renata Glasc, has gone live, which means that the new support herself is out now. For those who’ve been keeping up with all the teases and reveals leading to this release, you’ve hopefully seen what Renata is capable of after checking out her abilities and more. To help you visualize how all those abilities work together if you haven’t seen players testing her out on the test servers or haven’t played as her yourself, a new gameplay trailer was released this week to get players ready for Renata’s arrival.

That trailer in question can be seen below after it was shared by Riot Games on Thursday. It shows Renata going through each of her abilities one at a time until around the 3-minute mark where gameplay scenes show what a the laning phase and teamfights might look like when playing with a Renata.

This spotlight was brought to you by Glasc Industries. pic.twitter.com/OyXWYClKhc — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) February 17, 2022

While League players should already be making an effort to learn about new champions since you’ll be playing with and against them even if you’re not playing as them, people should pay special attention to her abilities given that she’s a support and will be helping others out often. Those abilities can be seen below for those not in the know:

Passive – Leverage

Renata Glasc’s basic attacks mark her enemies and deal bonus damage. Damage from Renata’s allies consumes the mark, dealing additional damage.

Q – Handshake

Renata Glasc sends out a missile from her robotic arm that roots the first enemy hit. She can reactivate the ability to throw the enemy in a target direction, damaging enemies hit and stunning them if the thrown target is a champion.

W – Bailout

Renata Glasc grants an allied champion or herself ramping Attack Speed and Move Speed toward enemies. If the ally gets a takedown on an enemy champion, the buff duration resets. If the ally would die while Bailout is still active, their health is set back to full but they begin burning to death over 3 seconds. The ally can stop the burn by getting a champion takedown before they die.

E – Loyalty Program

Renata Glasc sends out chemtech rockets that shield allies and damage and slow enemies they pass through. The rockets also apply their effects around her on cast and in an explosion at max range.

R – Hostile Takeover