League of Legends Reveals New Champion

League of Legends developer Riot Games officially revealed early this morning its next champion to be added. Renata Glasc, the Chem Baroness, is set to join the popular free-to-play video game in Patch 12.4 and is intended to be a Support champion. As such, a number of her abilities revolve directly or indirectly around other allied champions. The reveal comes following teases that Renata Glasc would, in fact, be the next champion to be revealed.

You can check out the reveal trailer for the champion, which includes a look at Renata Glasc’s gameplay, below:

https://twitter.com/LeagueOfLegends/status/1488436965200388097

You can check out all of Renata Glasc’s abilities, straight from Riot Games, below:

Passive – Leverage

Renata Glasc’s basic attacks mark her enemies and deal bonus damage. Damage from Renata’s allies consumes the mark, dealing additional damage.

Q – Handshake

Renata Glasc sends out a missile from her robotic arm that roots the first enemy hit. She can reactivate the ability to throw the enemy in a target direction, damaging enemies hit and stunning them if the thrown target is a champion.

W – Bailout

Renata Glasc grants an allied champion or herself ramping Attack Speed and Move Speed toward enemies. If the ally gets a takedown on an enemy champion, the buff duration resets. If the ally would die while Bailout is still active, their health is set back to full but they begin burning to death over 3 seconds. The ally can stop the burn by getting a champion takedown before they die.

E – Loyalty Program

Renata Glasc sends out chemtech rockets that shield allies and damage and slow enemies they pass through. The rockets also apply their effects around her on cast and in an explosion at max range.

R – Hostile Takeover

Renata Glasc sends out a cloud of chemicals that causes enemies to go Berserk, increasing their Attack Speed and forcing them to basic attack anything around them. Berserk enemies prioritize attacking their own allies, then neutral units, then Renata Glasc’s team, then Renata Glasc herself.

As noted above, Renata Glasc is set to join League of Legends as its 159th champion during Patch 12.4. The video game itself is currently available, free to play, for PC. A mobile, standalone version, League of Legends: Wild Rift, is also available. You can check out all of our previous coverage of League of Legends in general right here.

What do you think about the new League of Legends champion? Are you interested in trying her out once she releases during patch 12.4?