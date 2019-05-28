League of Legends Gameplay Video Shows Off Mordekaiser’s Rework

Mordekaiser is almost ready to bust some heads and souls in League of Legends with his massive mace and spiky metal armor as he returns to the Rift with an updated look and kit. The Iron Revenant was fully revealed on Monday with League players getting their first look at the champion’s new abilities, and a behind-the-scenes video showed how the mace-wielder was reworked to become what he is now. A more traditional gameplay preview was released on Tuesday to give an overview of each ability and how they all tie together during various stages of the game.

The video above from the official League of Legends account on YouTube is the kind of preview players are used to seeing where it goes over each ability one at a time and shows how the moves affect champions and minions. Parts of Mordekaiser’s old kit are preserved while giving him some extra kill pressure through crowd control, and even some elements of his old, old kit can be seen in the Visual and Gameplay Update. We also get a look at the champion’s updated skins for the first time, each of them with unique effects emanating from his mace along save for the Pentakill skin that replaces it with a bladed guitar.

Several content creators have also gone hands-on with Mordekaiser to see what he’s capable of. One of those is Joedat “Voyboy” Esfahani, a streamer who shared a video that gave his impressions of the updated champion. You can see the Boy Wonder’s gameplay preview below and the text version of Mordekaiser’s abilities beneath that if you’re still unsure of what the champ can do.

Passive – Darkness Rise

Mordekaiser’s basic attacks deal bonus magic damage. After three spells or attacks against a champion, Darkness Rise deals damage to nearby enemies and gives movement speed until Mordekasier is out of combat.

Q – Obliterate

Mordekaiser slams down his mace, dealing damage in an area or bonus damage to a single enemy.

W – Indestructible

The evil overlord absorbs 25% of damage taken and damage dealt. Casting once generates a shield with this value. Mordekaiser can cast again to consume 50% of the shield for health.

E – Death’s Grasp

Passive: Mordekaiser gains 25% Magic Penetration

Active: A deadly claw drags enemies towards him, dealing damage.

R – Realm of Death

Mordekaiser banishes a single enemy champion to the Death Realm for a 7 second 1v1, stealing a percent of their core stats. If he kills his target, he consumes their soul, keeping their partial stats until they respawn.

Mordekaiser’s rework will make its way to the PBE soon for more testing before going live for all players.