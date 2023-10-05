League of Legends Players Praise New GODS Anthem, Worlds Vinyl Collection Announced

Riot Games put out the new anthem for League of Legends' next Worlds tournament this week, an anthem called "GODS" from the famed K-pop group NewJeans. Like "RISE," "Legends Never Die," and other songs from past years of League tournaments, "GODS" sets the stage for this year's Worlds event and will be heard plenty of times from October to November as League's pros compete. League players themselves seem to be very keen on "GODS" and the music video that accompanied it, and whether this is your favorite anthem or another is, you're in luck if you're a fan of League's music as 10 different Worlds anthems will soon be available as part of a vinyl collection.

If you haven't seen the music video for "GODS" yet or heard the song itself, you're missing out, according to League players. It's gotten over 9 million views so far from League players who tune in every year to see if the anthem fits with the Worlds theme (it does this year, players say) and to see the stories of pro players overcoming obstacles. You can check it out below:

League of Legends' New "GODS" Anthem

You'll hear vocals from NewJeans on the "GODS" anthem in the video above, and the character you keep on seeing throughout the narrative of the music video is Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu, the bot laner for Dplus KIA which was formerly called DAMWON Gaming and DWG KIA for those who might've taken a break from watching League. Other pros featured in the video include the ever present Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok as well as Martin "Rekkles" Larsson with those players and others taking on the signature weapons and powers of some of their most-played champions.

Once the video and the song went live, players were quick with the praise. It was called "legendary" by some and was received as a strong return to form for League's Worlds anthems. According to those who've compared this to other League anthems, this one has done exceptionally well shortly after its release when compared to the previous anthem "STAR WALKIN'" from Lil Nas X. For context, League players and Lil Nas X listeners liked "STAR WALKIN'" as a song, but many felt it didn't match the tone of Worlds.

League of Legends Worlds Vinyl Collection

Whether you liked "GODS" more than "STAR WALKIN'" or favored one of the past Worlds anthems more, Riot Games and iam8bit have something in store for you. The pair announced this week that on Friday, League of Legends Worlds Anthems Vol 1: 2014-2023 will be available for preorder at 9 a.m. PT. It'll be $34.99, and it comes with the 10 songs outlined below which should look familiar to League players who've been around for awhile.

NEW: Celebrate a decade of @lolesports with the @LeagueOfLegends Worlds Anthems Vol 1: 2014-2023 1xLP!



Featuring themes from @LilNasX, @NewJeans_ADOR, @Zedd, and more, never before collected together on a single vinyl release.



Preorders open tomorrow, 10/6 at 9 AM PT ✨ pic.twitter.com/zF6B9vN6Um — iam8bit (@iam8bit) October 5, 2023

Side A

2014: Imagine Dragons – Warriors

2015: Nicki Taylor – Worlds Collide

2016: Zedd – Ignite

2017: Against the Current – Legends Never Die

2018: Mako, The Word Alive, and The Glitch Mob – RISE

Side B

2019: Cailin Russo, Chrissy Costanza – Phoenix

2020: MAX, Jeremy McKinnon of A Day To Remember, HENRY – Take Over

2021: PVRIS – Burn It All Down

2022: Lil Nas X – STAR WALKIN'

2023: NewJeans – GODS

League's new vinyl collection of Worlds anthems will be on sale via iam8bit's site starting on Friday. For those planning on tuning in for the actual Worlds games, everything you need to know about this year's competition is here.