League of Legends' Worlds Unlocked Bundle Includes Event Pass, Teemo Figure, and More Exclusives

Riot Games is putting out a new kind of League of Legends bundle this year that looks to bring together its esports viewers with its much broader League community via the Worlds Unlocked set. The first of its kind, the Worlds Unlocked bundle gives players the Worlds Event Pass that we see released annually as well as other in-game content and some exclusives such as a chroma, icon, and emotes. For those who are big on physical League collectibles, too, there'll be a Collector's Edition of the Worlds Unlocked set that comes with physical exclusives to add to your collection.

The Worlds Unlocked bundle is available now to purchase in two different forms: the Collector's Edition mentioned previously that ships with the physical goods as well as the Digital Edition which only comes with in-game items. The former is of course more expensive, but it does come with at least one exclusive collectible, a Teemo figurine, that you won't get anywhere else.

Level up your #Worlds2023 fandom with Worlds Unlocked!



Introducing Worlds Unlocked, the first-of-its-kind limited edition box featuring iconic merch collectibles and digital exclusives.



Get it now here: https://t.co/AyTpX6wOpk pic.twitter.com/GAirJOOaaK — LoL Esports (@lolesports) September 21, 2023

What's in the Worlds Unlocked Bundles?

So, what's actually in these Worlds Unlocked sets? The breakdown of both the Collector's Edition and the Digital Edition can be found below along with the prices that they both run for. Each of the sets are available to purchase now via the Worlds Unlocked site. Both the Teemo figurine that's exclusive to the Collector's Edition and a preview of some of the in-game items can be seen below, too.

Worlds Unlocked Collector's Edition – $125

Worlds Teemo Figurine

Worlds Tibbers

Worlds Cap

Worlds Pin

2023 Worlds Event Pass

Base Renekton champ

2023 Worlds Renekton skin

Exclusive Worlds Unlocked Renekton chroma

Exclusive Worlds Unlocked Runeterra Gothic icon

Exclusive Worlds Unlocked AWESOME! emote

Exclusive Worlds Unlocked "Kiss the Ring" Emote

Unvaulted past Worlds skin capsule

Worlds Unlocked Digital Edition – $65

2023 Worlds Event Pass

Base Renekton champ

2023 Worlds Renekton skin

Exclusive Worlds Unlocked Renekton chroma

Exclusive Worlds Unlocked Runeterra Gothic icon

Exclusive Worlds Unlocked AWESOME! emote

Exclusive Worlds Unlocked "Kiss the Ring" Emote

Unvaulted past Worlds skin capsule

League players who've been around for a pass or two will of course know that the Worlds Event Pass will unlock other rewards like in-game items and, most likely, tokens of some sort that can be used to acquire more goods like loot boxes and skins. The full details of this year's Worlds Event Pass have not yet been revealed, but past years' passes give us a pretty good idea of what to expect.

As for the availability of these bundles, Riot said in an FAQ for Worlds Unlocked that the bundles will only be available to purchase until the Worlds Finals conclude at which point the bundles will be retired. While you can buy the bundles now, Riot said that players should expect to see their in-game content only after Patch 13.20 drops which should be around October 11th.