League of Legends Might Penalize Gold Funneling in Twisted Treeline

Riot Games is looking for players’ thoughts on gold funneling in League of Legends, but this time, the questions are being geared towards Twisted Treeline instead of Summoner’s Rift.

The 3v3 map that takes a backseat to the more traditional Summoner’s Rift, Twisted Treeline is a place that’s no stranger to gold funneling. This strategy involves pushing a large portion of the team’s gold onto one player – typically a jungler – and it’s a tactic that’s been nerfed hard as of the release of Patch 8.14.

While gold funneling was acted on fairly quickly since it started becoming more common in the current meta and showed up prominently at the professional level, it’s been around in Twisted Treeline for a while now and remains in place after the 8.14 nerfs. The patch only affected Summoner’s Rift, but after Twisted Treeline players have brought up their game mode and asked why the same gold funneling penalties weren’t being applied to the other map, Riot Meddler said that the team was open to possibilities.

“We’re definitely open to adding the gold funneling nerf to TT,” Riot Meddler said in response to a lengthy boards post about Twisted Treeline. “Didn’t want to do so at the last minute in 8.14 without enough consideration, and at least some TT specific bug testing though. Our standard approach is to have systemic changes like this affect all maps by default. In this case though given gold funneling’s been pretty meta defining on TT for a long time we weren’t confident in our understanding of whether abruptly changing that would be a good idea or not.”

After responding to that post days ago, Riot Meddler returned with a post of his own that opened the conversation to what should be done about Twisted Treeline. Saying that it’s possible gold funneling nerfs could be included in Patch 8.15, Riot’s looking for players’ opinions on the income strategy in Twisted Treeline specifically. Players who have a for or against argument on the matter are invited to share their thoughts on the boards post, but you have to provide some context on how well you know the game mode through match history and the like.

“To explain the second point one concern we’ve got is that when we talk about gold funneling on TT a lot of voices in the discussion seem to be well meaning people who don’t actually play TT. Intent there seems to be good, but we’re particularly looking for feedback from people with a lot of experience on the map since their experience will change the most with any changes we make.”

The gold funneling penalties may go live for Twisted Treeline in Patch 8.15, but expect to see them on the PBE first if so.