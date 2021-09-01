League of Legends Announces Interactive Pentakill Concert

✖

League of Legends players learned recently that the new Pentakill album titled III: Lost Chapter will be dropping on September 8th, but it appears that’s not all that’s planned for that day. In addition to the new music, players will be able to watch the Pentakill ensemble perform the new tracks through an interactive concert event which is scheduled to take place on the same day.

Created in partnership with Wave and The Mill, the concert event will feature Karthus, Mordekaiser, Sona, Yorick, Olaf, and Kayle, the members that have so far comprised the Pentakill band. Kayle joined Pentakill years ago when the band put out their last full album in 2017, and it looks like Viego is poised to do the same this year, an unsurprising addition given how popular the champion is and how well he fits within the themes.

To take part in the event, League players and those who simply enjoy Pentakill’s music will have to sign up with a Wave account ahead of the September 8th premiere of the concert. A few details about the interactive elements of the concert were shared via the site linked above. People will be able to “chat with Pentakill fans around the world” and will also have the ability to vote and decide what happens next. There will also be an opportunity to “See yourself live on the big screen during the show,” so it’ll be interesting to see how that promise plays out.

There’s also something else going on within the Riot Games Music Twitter account that’s since been taken over with Pentakill advertisements. An ARG campaign of sorts has begun as of this week and has continued since then with teasers like the one below shared every now and then through the Twitter account. Players have been attempting to decipher the mysteries of the Pentakill ARG since the teasers started, but all should be revealed and clarified by September 8th whenever the concert actually takes place.

The glyphs on Viego's card begin to change. They're leading us to something. pic.twitter.com/ScUZPcPRUD — Legend of PENTAKILL (@riotgamesmusic) September 1, 2021

League of Legends’ new Pentakill album drops on September 8th, the same day as the concert, so look forward to both of those next week.