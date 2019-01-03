‘League of Legends’ Fan Expands K/DA Lineup With New Skin Concepts

A League of Legends fan has expanded the existing line of K/DA skins with some ideas of their own by producing skin concepts for four more champions.

The concept artist by the name of Shen YH created the images that show Miss Fortune, Riven, Lux, and Syndra as the newest pop stars in the K/DA lineup. Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, and Kai’Sa are currently the only four champions in the fictional K-pop group that can be seen performing their debut song in the video above, but if the artist had their way, the group of performers would double in number by adding these four skins.

Shen YH’s ArtStation account shows the original images, but you can also see them easily in the Imgur album below that easily compiles them all together.

Commenting on the ArtStation post, the concept artist said they’re a huge fan of both League of Legends and the new K/DA concept that Riot Games created with the four original skins. They chose some of their favorite champions to take on the K/DA name with each one of them looking like they’ve got the potential to actually become part of the group.

The champions that form the fictional K/DA music group made a “live” appearance during the League of Legends World Championship alongside the talented real-life musicians and dancers that helped bring them to life, but League of Legends players can keep seeing the original characters long after that reveal. Their skins are permanently part of the in-game store, so they’ll be seen plenty of times in-game.

It also wouldn’t be out of the question to have champions like the ones shown above included in the K/DA lineup at a later date. League of Legends’ Star Guardian skins, for example originally started out with only five champions composing the starry skin set, but more Star Guardians were released at a later date to expand the collection. Riot Games has also added to existing musical groups before when it dubbed Kayle the newest member of Pentakill, a heavy metal group that’s also composed of League of Legends champions, so it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the K/DA skins expanded on in the future.

Shen YH’s full ArtStation portfolio with these skin concepts and more can be seen here.