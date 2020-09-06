League of Legends Reveals K/DA Comic Series

✖

In case you missed it, League of Legends developer Riot Games has really been going all-in on promoting the return of K/DA, the in-universe (sort of? League lore is weird) music supergroup composed of champions Ahri, Akali, Kai'Sa, and Evelynn that first appeared for the 2018 League of Legends World Championship. The group is even collaborating with virtual idol Seraphine, which itself is another Riot Games creation. And now Riot Games has revealed a new comic series, K/DA: Harmonies.

The first "episode" as Riot Games calls it focuses on Akali specifically and sees the group in the studio trying to work together with Seraphine, and it would appear that the characters have all been butting heads a bit on how to move forward. Notably, K/DA: Harmonies does not appear to be part of the comics partnership with Marvel, and it's presented in a format similar to that of WEBTOON vertical scrolling rather than traditional Western comics.

K/DA is expected to release a new EP this year, and given that the first episode of the comic references heading to Shanghai -- which is where the 2020 League of Legends World Championship is set to take place later this month -- it seems fair to expect that whatever's coming will officially release around that time as well.

League of Legends is currently available on PC. Riot Games has several other games either out, like Valorant, or in development, like the recently revealed tabletop game Tellstones: King's Gambit. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Riot Games right here.

