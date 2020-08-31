League of Legends Reveals New Tabletop Game

Riot Games today revealed a new teaser trailer for an upcoming tabletop spinoff game called Tellstones: King’s Gambit. The game, which is presented as an ancient, in-universe game played by the characters, largely appears to be about bluffing and memory, but the rules themselves have not yet been revealed. This isn't the first tabletop game from the company, nor is it even the first time that Tellstones: King's Gambit has been mentioned, but it's the biggest piece yet of what's coming next for the company's tabletop efforts.

"Tellstones: King’s Gambit is the unforgettable game of bluffing, strategy, and recollection from the world of Runeterra," the game's official description reads. "To win, you’ll need to focus on playing the player, not the game."

What do champions play? Check out the new trailer for Tellstones: King's Gambit, Riot's next board game! 👉 https://t.co/nihDMahYuh 👈 pic.twitter.com/hc1WhJji63 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 31, 2020

"We portray Tellstones as a game that’s actually played in Runeterra, as part of their history and culture in the same way that chess or mancala have ancient roots in our own world," Riot Games' Greg Street, VP of IP and Entertainment, told The Verge. Not much in terms of details are actually spoiled by Street, but he does offer some insight into Tellstones.

"The version that we’re shipping is the Demacia version, and we talked a lot about what the symbols that Demacia put on their tokens look like," Street continued. "Presumably in Ionia or other parts of the world they might look different."

League of Legends is currently available on PC. Riot Games has several other games either out, like Valorant, or in development, and that includes Tellstones: King's Gambit. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Riot Games right here.

What do you think of Riot Games' tabletop efforts so far? Does Tellstones interest you? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.