League of Legends Players Baffled by New Skin Worth Over $400

Riot Games has announced it will soon be selling a new skin in League of Legends that is worth well over $400, which has left players both confused and baffled. For the first time in 2024, Riot has introduced the "Hall of Legends", which is essentially a Hall of Fame dedicated to the best LoL players of all-time. Expectedly, South Korean superstar Lee Sang-hyeok, better known as Faker, has become the first player to enter the Hall of Legends, which has led to him also receiving a dedicated skin line of his choice within LoL. And while many were excited about this Faker collab within the game, the pricing structure that Riot has announced has now seemingly turned off a lot of prospective buyers.

Detailed today on the official League of Legends website, Riot fully outlined what can be expected from this Hall of Legends event in the game. Not only does the next in-game pass center around Faker and include a skin for the champion Leblanc, but Riot is also selling three variant skins for Ahri which feature some bonus goodies tied to the T1 player. All three Ahri skin tiers retail for quite a bit of money, with the lowest-valued one retailing for a little more than $40 in equivalent Riot Points. The most expensive offering of the bunch, though, is being sold for 59,260 Riot Points, which is equal to roughly $450 in real money.

Here's a full breakdown of what's included with each tier:

Risen Collection (5,430 Riot Points)

Hall of Legends Pass

Risen Legend Ahri Skin

Takedown Counter Taunt

Ahri (Champion)

Exclusive Border

Exclusive Icon & Emote

Immortalized Collection (32,430 Riot Points)

Immortalized Legend Ahri Skin

Exclusive Structure Finisher VFX

Exclusive Champ Finisher VFX

Custom Visual Announcer

Unique Skin Transformations:

3 Demon King Forms w/ unique VO

w/ Demon King HUD during Ult

Holographic Immortalized Splash Art

Dynamic Profile Background

Immortalized Border

Exclusive Icon & Emote

Signature Collection (59,260 Riot Points)

Signature Ahri Skin Upgrades:

Faker's Signature Move (Ctrl+5)

Faker's Structure Finisher

Signature Immortalized Border

Signature Banner

Signature Splash Art

(Ahri & LeBlanc)

100 Pass Levels

Risen Legend LeBlanc Paragon Chroma

SKT T1 Zed, Ryze, & Syndra Paragon Chromas

Exclusive Icon & Emote

Not long after Riot made this announcement, social media began filling up with some pretty negative comments about the prices for these skins. Some League of Legends players joked that the highest tier that's being offered should come with a personal visit from Faker himself. Others found this entire sale unsavory and claimed that this was Riot's way of capitalizing on Faker's popularity for financial gain. While Faker himself does profit to some degree from the sales of these skins, it's still widely agreed that the manner in which Riot has approached this promotion isn't sitting well.

What's your reaction to this pricey new line of skins that Riot is adding to League of Legends? And are you tempted to purchase any of these for yourself?