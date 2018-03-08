League of Legends’ Lollipoppy Lives Again as New Emote

League of Legends players mostly expected emotes to be used for flaming and tilting teammates and opponents into oblivion, but who could’ve guessed that they’d also be used to strike fear into players’ hearts.

That appears to be the intention behind one of the newest emotes to hit the PBE, an emote that brings back the face of the original Lollipoppy skin. The emote was first spotted by Surrender@20 when it was added to the PBE alongside other emotes, all of those shown above.

For those unfamiliar with the history of Lollipoppy, Poppy’s original splash art for her Lollipoppy skin was quite different. Instead of showing the champion swinging her lollipop hammer with a playful expression like it does now, it used to fuel the nightmares of League players who watched the champion load into the game with the skin. The original splash art shown in the featured image can be seen here – just be careful not to stare into the skin’s cold eyes for too long.

But even though Poppy’s update did away with the old splash art and replaced it with the current one that newer players are used to, it preserved the old face of Lollipoppy in the splash art as a constant reminder of what once was. The newer splash art that can be seen through Poppy’s champion page shows several lollipops in the background that all have faces, but one of them has the unmistakable grin of the old Lollipoppy splash art.

As much of players may have criticized or questioned the old Lollipoppy splash art, Lollipoppy has earned a cult following through those who reveled in how ridiculous the old splash art looked. Players have asked for Lollipoppy’s original splash to make an appearance again in the past, and it looks as though they’ve finally got their wish with the new emote.

Riot Games also appears to be getting in on the Lollipoppy meme as well. Thomas “Hylia” Randby, an associate concept artist for Riot Games, has already changed his profile picture to a close-up of the new Lollipoppy emote while Riot Game’s support account found a way to combine the emote with the release of Kai’Sa.

me watching the lollipoppy emote hit PBE pic.twitter.com/JnlchYrKQM — RIOT HYLIΔ (@faeriefountain) March 6, 2018

When you gaze into the void, the void gazes back. 🍭👀 pic.twitter.com/ap27CfwW8P — Riot Games Support (@RiotSupport) March 7, 2018

The new League of Legends emotes are currently on the PBE for testing and are expected to be released in an upcoming patch.