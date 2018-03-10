Riot Games Reveals Which League of Legends Minigames Players Voted for

The results from Riot Game’s recent Thunderdome poll are in with League of Legends players deciding which minigames they want to see next.

Around a week ago, Riot Games announced that the newest edition of the Thunderdome exercise, a project where various Rioters work together to create a minigame within a certain amount of time. Players will recall that the previous result of this was Ziggs Arcade Blast, the platformer that featured Battle Boss Ziggs.

“Every so often at Riot, we run an internal 48-hour hackathon called Thunderdome. Last year, Team Player Voted Content (PVC) built and shipped an unofficial minigame, Ziggs Arcade Blast,” the announcement from Riot Games read. “We were super excited to see many of you participating in the discussion, giving your input during development, and ultimately enjoying the game!”

For this year’s Thunderdome that’s being called “Jam Packed,” one that appears to be the last with the announcement post describing it as the team hoping to go out with “one last hurrah,” the Jam Packed team is taking on not one, but three minigames that are still being made in just two days. After opening a poll for players to vote on what themes they want to see in the next minigames, the team has revealed the three themes that’ll be focused on.

Your votes are tallied, and we’re ready to make some games. Here are your themes for Jam Packed:

– Star Guardian

– Pool Party

– PROJECT The 48-hour development starts March 14!



When we first reported on the Thunderdome project that opened the poll to League of Legends players, the Star Guardian theme was in first place by a considerable margin. Now that the polls have closed, the Star Guardians reign supreme with the theme taking the No. 1 spot in the polls followed by Pool Party, another skin line that also maintained its second-place spot in the polls. One difference from the initial report is the third-place winner, however. At the time, Pentakill was just barely beating PROJECT in the polls, but now that the results are in, PROJECT has surged ahead. It’s not unexpected given how popular the PROJECT skin line is, but it is a shame that we won’t get to see a Pentakill rhythm game released.

The Jam Packed team shared different ways to keep up with the project such as Instagram and Discord, but players should keep in mind when following the production of these minigames that it’s not guaranteed that the games will be playable at the end.

“Typically the goal of Thunderdome projects isn’t to ship something to the public, and it’s important to note that this isn’t the team’s main goal either,” Riot Draggles said in the initial announcement post. “We want to focus on openly sharing the dev process with everyone. This will likely be the last time we ship something directly from a Thunderdome team, so let’s go out with a jam.”

The Star Guardian, Pool Party, and PROJECT mini games will begin development on March 14.