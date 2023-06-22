League of Legends Reveals Naafiri's Abilities

League of Legends' newest champion is Naafiri, a Darkin canine who hunts down enemies with a pack of companions who respond to her different abilities to work toward a unified takedown. Naafiri's been talked about various times in past Champion Roadmaps with Riot Games often using a Darkin dagger with an eye in the blade to tease the champion. Now, we know what her full kit of abilities looks like, and for those who prefer the assassin style of play or those who are looking to get into that kind of champion, Naafiri looks to be an excellent introduction.

As is usually the case with new champion showcases before they're released, Naafiri got a gameplay trailer, a rundown of her abilities, and more this week ahead of her eventual release on the game's test servers and then the live servers after that. According to Riot Games, Naafiri is supposed to be added in Patch 13.14 which would have her out on July 19th. The test servers will be filled with Naafiri players sooner than that, but before all of that happens, you can get acquainted with her abilities through the info below:

New League of Legends Champion Naafiri's Abilities

Passive – We Are More

Naafiri spawns Packmates that attack the targets of her attacks and abilities.

Q – Darkin Daggers

Naafiri hurls up to two daggers, each inflicting bleed, or each inflicting bonus damage if the target is already bleeding.

Packmates leap to attack champions hit by this skill.

W – Hounds' Pursuit

Naafiri and her packmates dash at an enemy, colliding with the first champion hit and dealing damage.

E – Eviscerate

Naafiri dashes and damages enemies in an area, recalling and healing her Packmates to full.

R – The Call of the Pack

Naafiri empowers her pack and spawns additional Packmates, gaining a burst of speed and vision and a shield when she attacks a champion.

On first champion takedown, all effects are refreshed.

During a preview event for Naafiri, Riot Games indicated that the champion would be a promising starting point for those who've wanted to try out assassins but have been intimidated by the aggressive, risky playstyle the class is based around. Players may worry, however, that may mean that those more acquainted with assassins might not find her as fulfilling, though we'll have to wait until she's available in-game to see how players feel about her.

League of Legends will add Naafiri to the game as part of Patch 13.14.