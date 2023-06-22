Final Fantasy 16 PS5 Bundle Is Available Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Final Fantasy 16 dropped on the PlayStation 5 today, June 22nd, and with it comes the PS5 console bundle. If you're finally taking the PS5 plunge for Final Fantasy XVI, you can knock both out in one go right here on Amazon for $559.99 (saving you $10 on the game itself). It includes a digital voucher for the Square Enix game, but keep in mind that the console is the standard white version.

"The 16th standalone entry in the legendary Final Fantasy series marks a darker turn for the RPG franchise, with a complex tale of revenge, power struggles and unavoidable tragedy," says the game's official description from Square Enix. "Final Fantasy XVI reimagines the series' iconic summons as Eikons. These deadly creatures are housed within Dominants, men and women who inherit their immense power at birth – whether they like it or not.

Eikons are the most powerful beings in Valisthea, a land where six powerful realms have emerged thanks to the power of the Mothercrystals. The aether provided by these towering mountains of crystal powers the magicks that have allowed these nations to thrive for many years — but now a mysterious Blight threatens to disrupt their uneasy alliance. Play as Clive Rosfield, First Shield of Rosaria and guardian of his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Eikon Phoenix, in this epic action RPG from a team of Final Fantasy veterans." You can keep tabs on all of the latest news about the game right here.

Final Fantasy XVI will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive at launch, but in a conversation with the Japanese iteration of PlayStation Blog, Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida directly addressed the rumors and reports about the game's potential release on PC. In short, Yoshida made clear that Final Fantasy XVI will only be a timed exclusive to PS5 for a period of six months. After this window passes, the game will be free to then come to PC. As Yoshida went on to stress, though, fans shouldn't naturally expect that Final Fantasy XVI will come to PC the moment that its PS5 exclusivity runs out.

"First of all, it is true that Final Fantasy XVI is a six-month limited time exclusive on the PS5 platform. However, it is a completely different story that the PC version will be released in half a year. I will make it clear: the PC version will not come out in half a year," Yoshida said plainly. "Of course, I would like to release a PC version at some point so that everyone can play as many games as possible. However, even if we start optimizing the PC version after the PS5 version comes out, we won't be able to optimize it in half a year, so it won't come out in a short span of half a year. I would like to release it eventually, and I think I will, but I am not at the stage where I can say when."